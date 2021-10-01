All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Were Made To Sit Separately, Beaten Up For Smallest Reasons: UP Dalit Students Narrate Their Ordeal

Credits: Wikimedia (Representational)

Caste Discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

"Were Made To Sit Separately, Beaten Up For Smallest Reasons": UP Dalit Students Narrate Their Ordeal

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  1 Oct 2021 6:35 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Dalit students of Amethi's Banpurwa Government Primary School, who were lined up separately during their mid-day meals, narrated several horrific incidents. The students alleged the principal of casteist slurs, beating them up, and discriminating among students.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Dalit students of Amthei's Banpurwa Government Primary School, who were lined up separately during their mid-day meals, have narrated several horrific incidents of which they were victims.

Beaten Up For Being Late

Speaking to The Indian Express, 10-year-old Jyoti Rao of the Banpurwa Government Primary School informed that they were thrashed frequently by the principal, Kusum Soni, for the smallest reasons, such as being late for school, compared to other kids.

"The headmistress is always late herself, but if someday we are even slightly late, we are beaten up. If we do anything even slightly wrong, we are beaten up," she said. Jyoti's sister Divyanshi was also a victim of this similar treatment.

Another student was thrashed for narrating Soni's casteist slurs and discrimination among students to his grandfather, who had approached the former with the complaint.

The grandparent, Jagnarayan, had visited the school to meet Soni, with the village pradhan, Vinay Kumar, who had received several complaints from the parents of discrimination and ill-treatment of their children. But they did not find her.

Jagnarayan, last week, also lodged a complaint with the SHO against the school head. Soni was suspended and booked under relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

Soni spoke to the media and denied all the allegations levelled against her. "I have been working at the school for over four years, and such baseless allegations are raised. This whole thing started because I was late for school one day," she told The Indian Express.

Banpurwa Government Primary School is located in the middle of a wooded area in Amethi and has no proper route connected to the village. Reportedly, the school has about 38 students, of which 23 are Scheduled Castes, 11 of other backward classes, and four were from the general category.

Probe Ordered

The matter was brought to the attention of District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar. Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA head Arvind Pathak) came to know about the incident through a tweet by the pradhan. Pathak visited the school, conversed with some parents and guardians about the discrimination issue, and ordered a probe.

Also Read: REET Exam Scandal: Accused Sold Bluetooth Slippers For Over Rs 5 Lakh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
uttar pradesh 
amethi 
caste discrimination 
dalit 
students 
Banpurwa Government Primary School 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X