Caste Discrimination

Tamil Nadu: Dalit Shepherd Forced To Fall On Dominant Caste Man's Feet, 4 Arrested

A Paulraj, the shepherd, said that an argument ensued between him and another person from the Thevar community after one of the goats he was herding crossed over to the other side.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   13 Oct 2020 11:13 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Dalit shepherd was made to fall at the feet of a person belonging to the dominant Thevar caste. The members of the dominant caste made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.Dalit

The incident took place on October 8 and only came to light after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from the Chidambaram constituency shared the video on social media platform Twitter.

"They made me fall on the feet of Sivasangu Thevar several times and while I was being humiliated, a few people from Thevar community were shooting a video of the same. They used casteist slurs and humiliated me to the core. They also threatened that they will kill me," Paulraj said in his complaint, a copy of which was accessed by Deccan Herald.

The video soon went viral, prompting the Thoothukudi district police to arrest four people from the Thevar community.

Three more people from the dominant caste have been booked under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

