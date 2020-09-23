Caste Discrimination

UK: Sikh Taxi Driver Slapped, Called "Taliban" By Group Of Passengers

While Vaneet Singh was driving, one of the passengers allegedly pulled his turban while the others kicked and punched the back of the driver's seat.

The Logical Indian Crew
23 Sep 2020
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credit: jagbani

Passengers verbally and physically abused a Sikh taxi driver who drove them from a casino in the city of Reading in south-east England. UK police have launched an investigation.

The driver, 41-year-old Vaneet Singh, who is India-born, said that he was slapped and shoved by a group of four men after he received them from the Grosvenor Casino in Reading, Berkshire, on Sunday, September 20. They also allegedly asked him if he was a Taliban.

One of the men tried to remove Singh's turban.

Singh earlier worked as a music teacher at a school in Slough, Berkshire, but resorted to driving a taxi after his job was stalled amid the pandemic. He lives in Tilehurst, Berkshire, with his wife and three children.

Singh claimed that the incident shook him and he would now be avoiding night shifts.

"It was horrible, really frightening, I will never work the nightshift again. I'm still very scared," BBC quoted Singh as saying.

"It's very bad experience. It's my religion so I respect my turban," he added.

All the passengers have been described as white. While Singh was driving, one of them allegedly pulled at his turban while the others kicked and punched the back of the driver's seat. Singh tried to urge them not to touch the turban as it was of religious significance to him.

He recalled that although the men were well-behaved in the beginning of the journey, they "totally changed" as it went on.

Singh believes that the attack was a hate crime and as of a racist nature. He has been suffering from aches and pains since the incident.

The line of inquiry in the assault case is yet to be confirmed by Thames Valley Police.

