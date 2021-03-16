Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Accused Of 'Caste Discrimination' In Assembly By Ruling, Opposition MLAs

Rajasthan BJP and Congress MLAs have accused legislative assembly speaker CP Joshi of discriminating against the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority members. However, Joshi clarified stated that he has treated all the Assembly members equal and has never judged anyone based on their caste.

The speaker's clarification comes after Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA from Ramganj Mandi, accused him of discrimination, by stopping him frequently during his speech.

During the Zero Hour, Dilawar spoke about the crops that were destroyed due to hail storms and read the names of the villages affected. Joshi asked him to make it short and state his constituency. However, Dilawar continued to read out the names, after which Joshi stopped him again.

"You are stopping me as I belong to the SC," the MLA said. Joshi was infuriated with Dilawar's comments and sought the opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria's intervention on the matter. "The member is raising allegations against the chair, and I will not tolerate it. For me, all the members of the House are equal," The Times of India quoted Kataria as saying.

The speaker said that he would not tolerate such behaviour in the House, and the members must follow his rules and directions.

Similar concern raised by Congress MLA earlier

A similar concern was raised by Congress MLA Ramesh Meena, alleging Joshi's caste discrimination.

Meena had threatened of quitting the party, alleging caste-discrimination against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority MLAs by the government and in Assembly and said that he had sought time from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reported The Indian Express.

This came two days after Meena had an argument with Joshi in the Assembly over not having a microphone on his chair. Speaking to the media, Meena questioned if the representatives will not be heard and taken seriously, how will other SC/STs and OBCs be heard.

Meena also alleged Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi of discrimination when it came to seating MLAs from marginalised communities. He said that the two SC ministers, Tikaram Jully and Bhajan Lal Jatav, both don't have a microphone on their tables.



