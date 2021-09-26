Shameful! Tutor On Edtech Platform Calls Tribals Stupid; Creates Row

A short clip where an educator of an ed-tech platform is seen making racist remarks against indigenous communities has sparked outrage among people. In a statement, the platform (Unacademy) said it "unconditionally regrets the comments".

The clip was first flagged on Twitter by Hengam Riba, a student who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Later, the paltform YouTube page following outrage. She said that these remarks directly reflect the persisting bigotry at the social and cultural level regarding the tribal communities in India.

In the clip, the educator Siddharth Singh can be heard saying in Hindi, "Tribal log jo hota hai humare, dimaag toh hota nahi unke paas koi, nahi unke paas koi, you know, kanooni koi kagaaz hote hai zameen zaydad ke (Tribal people are stupid. They also lack legal documents related to land and property)." He has been associated with the platform since June 24, 2020. He made these remarks while teaching about 'jhum' cultivation across northeast India, which is based on the slash and burns farming method.

