'Not Accepted In My Village Even Today Because Of My Caste': Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that the caste system is so deeply rooted in the country that even he, despite his fame, has not been spared from discrimination in his village.

"In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today, they have not accepted us because of my grandmother," the actor, who hails from Uttar Pradesh told NDTV.

His comments come in the aftermath of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"What is wrong is wrong. Our artiste community is also speaking out against what happened in Hathras. It is very important to speak out. It is a very unfortunate incident," said the 46-year-old actor, known for movies like "Manto" and "Gangs of Wasseypur".

In his latest film "Serious Men" released on Netflix, Siddiqui plays a Dalit man who lies about his son being a science genius.

"The fact that I am famous doesn't matter to them. It is deeply entrenched within them...it is in their veins. They consider it their pride. The Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste, and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. Even today it is there. It is very difficult," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

