Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Man, Son Beaten Up For Opposing Dumping Of Garbage Near Their House

A Dalit man and his son were allegedly beaten up, abused and threatened in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district for keeping bricks near the area which used to dump the garbage.

The district police have booked six identified as Narayan Singh Sendhav, Rajendra Singh and Vijendra Singh, Bhairusingh Sendhav, Lokendra Sendhav and Manohar Sendhav. The accused belong to the Sendhav community.

The incident took place on June 12, when the group came to the survivors, Harinath Singh and his son Sobhalsingh Solanki's house and questioned them for placing bricks near the dustheap.

The argument heated up, following which the group hurled abuses with casteist slurs at the family. When the family asked them to stop abusing, Narayan Singh picked up some rods lying nearby and hit the father, while Rajendra Singh attacked the son, The Indian Express reported.

When the other family members tried to stop them, the others attacked them with sticks. The culprits threatened them with life if they failed to remove the bricks from the spot.

The duo was rushed to a district hospital as they sustained severe injuries.

According to the report, the spot was recently allocated to the Dalit family by the government. The family had requested the village people multiple times not to throw garbage infront of their house, but they continued to do so. The accused even tried to set their home on fire after the incident.

Even after the family left for the hospital, the group threw away their vessels and disconnected our power supply.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 294 (using obscene acts and songs), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section, 3(1), 3(2) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

