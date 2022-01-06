'Used Racial Slurs..': Five Tribal Youths Assaulted By Coaches In Chhattisgarh Sports Academy

A despicable incident was reported from a sports academy in Chhattisgarh, where five youngsters from tribal communities were allegedly abused and beaten up by two of their coaches.

Following this, the youths filed a complaint and lodged an FIR. The incident took place in Bijapur on Monday, January 4.

Abused, Taunted For Questioning Practice Lapses

In his complaint, 17-year-old sufferer detailed how the coaches brutally thrashed them. After completing their daily practice, the five were made to wait in the academy. The coaches then started hurling abuses and taunting them. The trainers have also used racial slurs against them.

The duo said that they might not continue the practice more as the lockdown was approaching. The youth said that there were lapses in the practice even when there was no lockdown. When they voiced out their concerns, the five were allegedly beaten up with a belt, The Indian Express reported.

"We were already agitated due to lack of practice, and some raised their voices. We were then beaten up with a belt." The five academy students then headed to the police station and registered their complaints.

Multiple Incidents, Multiple Complaints

The trainers have beaten up the youths earlier, including the female students. The complainant said that none of them had come forward earlier, as they were afraid of being thrown out of the academy. "But we have had enough," the youth said.

This is not the first time a complaint has been filed against the trainers; earlier, grievances were registered with a Bastar division commissioner and Bijapur district officials.

Probe Ordered

A senior officer told IE that the matter was being probed thoroughly. The district collector Rajendra Katara has also been ordered to initiate an inquiry. "We are going to take appropriate action on whoever is in the wrong," the officer was quoted as saying.

