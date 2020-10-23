Days After 236 Dalits Embraced Buddhism, UP Police File FIR Over Conversion 'Rumours'

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Just a week after 236 Valmikis in a Ghaziabad village embraced Buddhism, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed an FIR against "unknown persons" for allegedly "spreading false rumours about religious conversion".
According to the first information report, a few unknown persons and organisations are spreading fake news of 230 people converting their religion. "The certificates issued in its connection bear no name and address and there is no date of issuance, nor is there a registration number. Anyone's name can be written on it. There has been an attempt to escalate caste-based tensions as per a criminal conspiracy," the FIR further read.
The FIR was filed on Thursday after the police received a complaint from a 22-year-old "social worker", Montu Chandel. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report).
The certificates bear the signature of Rajratna, who is the organisation's trustee-manager, and Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Surai Sasai, chairman of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee, reported The Indian Express.
