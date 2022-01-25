All section
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh Cop Abuses, Tortures Dalit Woman In Custody; Suspended

Credits: Twitter (Teugu Desam Party) 

Caste Discrimination
Andhra Pradesh,  25 Jan 2022 9:27 AM GMT

The woman alleged that the SP had framed her in a false case. In custody, the cops beat her up indiscriminately and pressurised her to admit the theft.

A 34-year-old woman belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly tortured and assaulted by a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The incident came to light on Monday, January 24, when the Chittoor Town-1 police suspected the cop over the allegations.

Accused Of Stealing Money From SP

M Uma Maheshwari worked as a domestic worker in the residence of the Superintendent of Police, Venugopal Reddy. On January 19, the SP had filed a complaint against Maheshwari and her husband, accusing her of stealing Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered with the Chittoor Town-1 police under Section 381 (theft in the employer's house) of the Indian Penal Code, following which, she was taken into custody.

Forced To Admit Theft

When released, Maheshwari spoke to the reporters on January 22 and described her ordeal. The woman alleged that the SP had framed her in a false case. In custody, the cops beat her up indiscriminately and pressurised her to admit the theft. Besides, they hurled abuses at her and refused to leave for home in the night.

According to the Hindustan Times report, she was brutally beaten up and tortured in custody.

Following her allegations, the police suspended constable V Suresh Babu on manhandling charges and initiated a probe into the matter. The department is awaiting the investigation reports to take further action.

An alleged video of Maheshwari showing the injuries on her body and narrating the assault was widely circulated on social media. She can be seen sitting on steps, walking with the help of two family members.

Video Screenshot

Cry For Justice

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also posted the video on their official Twitter page and demanded justice for the complainant.

TDB member Varla Ramaiah lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting a probe into the alleged custodial torture and woman's illegal detention. Ramaiah also urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to investigate the matter.

Also Read: UP Elections: 106-Yr-Old Kanhaiya Lal Ready To Excercise His Power For 36th Time

