Andhra Pradesh Cop Abuses, Tortures Dalit Woman In Custody; Suspended

A 34-year-old woman belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly tortured and assaulted by a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The incident came to light on Monday, January 24, when the Chittoor Town-1 police suspected the cop over the allegations.

Accused Of Stealing Money From SP

M Uma Maheshwari worked as a domestic worker in the residence of the Superintendent of Police, Venugopal Reddy. On January 19, the SP had filed a complaint against Maheshwari and her husband, accusing her of stealing Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered with the Chittoor Town-1 police under Section 381 (theft in the employer's house) of the Indian Penal Code, following which, she was taken into custody.

Forced To Admit Theft

When released, Maheshwari spoke to the reporters on January 22 and described her ordeal. The woman alleged that the SP had framed her in a false case. In custody, the cops beat her up indiscriminately and pressurised her to admit the theft. Besides, they hurled abuses at her and refused to leave for home in the night.

According to the Hindustan Times report, she was brutally beaten up and tortured in custody.

Following her allegations, the police suspended constable V Suresh Babu on manhandling charges and initiated a probe into the matter. The department is awaiting the investigation reports to take further action.

An alleged video of Maheshwari showing the injuries on her body and narrating the assault was widely circulated on social media. She can be seen sitting on steps, walking with the help of two family members.

Video Screenshot

Cry For Justice



Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also posted the video on their official Twitter page and demanded justice for the complainant.

Barbaric! Brutal!!



Uma Maheswari, a Dalit woman from Chittoor town, was tortured in the police station in the most brutal of ways. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ym83z6ExZp — Telugu Desam Party (TDP Official) (@JaiTDP) January 23, 2022

TDB member Varla Ramaiah lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting a probe into the alleged custodial torture and woman's illegal detention. Ramaiah also urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to investigate the matter.



National Human Rights Commission,New Delhi.Request to register a sue-motto case on culprits responsible for the pitiable condition of Dr.Sudhakar, a Dalit,suspended by the Gov't for demanding PPE's,gone into depression,and finally subjected to inhuman handling by the police of AP pic.twitter.com/bC9IaicXgr — Varla Ramaiah (@VarlaRamaiah) May 16, 2020

