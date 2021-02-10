Madhya Pradesh: Wedding Procession Of Dalit Groom Disrupted, 8 Arrested

In yet another incident of atrocity on Dalits, eight people have been arrested for allegedly disrupting a wedding procession of a Dalit groom in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, February 9.

The incident took place on Sunday in Guradia village in Mandsaur, an official said. After this, the wedding procession was taken out under full police security, reported The Tribune.

As the procession was heading towards the venue of the marriage ceremony, some people allegedly stopped it mid-way, the police official said citing a complaint filed by the groom's family. The groom belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Later, the procession was taken out under the supervision of police, the official added.

Based on the complaint, eight persons were arrested. They were booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Superintendent of Police Siddartha Chaudhary said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur district was beaten to death when he touched the plates of 'upper caste' men during a party, in December last year.

