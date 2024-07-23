RPG Group Highlights Critical Support Needs to Retain Working Mothers in Corporate India

In a country where balancing professional success and personal responsibilities continues to evolve for working mothers, RPG Group has conducted a groundbreaking survey to uncover the significant challenges faced by women in the corporate workforce after child birth. This survey aims to identify what working mothers truly need to remain in the workforce.





Survey Overview:

Launched a month before Mother’s Day 2024, the survey findings were revealed on May 12, Mother’s Day, representing a collaborative effort between RPG Group and The Logical Indian. The comprehensive report, now publicly available, offers invaluable insights for corporates aiming to create more inclusive and supportive workplaces.





Survey Details:

In a country where 73% of working women leave the labour force after childbirth and where 48% of returning mothers leave within six months of rejoining, RPG’s #PassTheMicToMoms initiative sought to understand directly from mothers what they need to stay at work.

Conducted online with over 2,000 women across ten major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow—the survey delves into the real challenges faced by working mothers. The findings reveal a corporate landscape where formal support policies often fall short of meeting the actual needs of working mothers.





Key Findings:

Creche Support:

88% of respondents expressed a need for mandatory creche support from their employers.

Flexible Work Hours:

81% of working mothers require genuinely flexible work hours to manage both professional responsibilities and childcare needs.

Childcare Reimbursements:

67% of participants believe companies should cover a portion of childcare expenses.

Child Sick Leave:

61% of respondents call for specific leave provisions for a child’s illness.

These findings, along with many other critical insights in the report, highlight significant gaps between existing corporate policies and the day-to-day realities of working mothers.





Impact and Call to Action:

The survey’s impact has been profound, generating over 2 million views across major media platforms and sparking a nationwide conversation about the needs of working mothers. The findings challenge companies to reassess their current policies and take actionable steps towards creating more inclusive and supportive work environments.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, emphasizes the importance of these findings: “We recognize that while many needs of working mothers are addressed, there is still much more to achieve. By sharing these results, we aim to make workplaces more supportive for mothers and create a more inclusive corporate environment.”





Conclusion: