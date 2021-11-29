Visa Voices Concerns To US Govt Over India's Backing For Local Rival RuPay

All section
Visa Voices Concerns To US Govt Over Indias Backing For Local Rival RuPay

Image Credit: Unsplash

Business
India,  29 Nov 2021 2:39 PM GMT

The company lodged a protest with the USTR saying India’s Prime Minister Modi was using nationalism to promote RuPay.

Payment giant Visa Inc. has complained to the US Government saying that India's "informal and formal" promotion of local rival RuPay is hurting company in a key market. This was found in the memos seen and first reported by Reuters.

Though the company has in public downplayed concerns about the rise of RuPay but US Government memos show Visa raised concerns about a "level playing field" in India during an August 9 meeting between US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including CEO Alfred Kelly. Similarly, Mastercard Inc has raised concerns with USTR. The company lodged a protest with the USTR saying India's Prime Minister Modi was using nationalism to promote RuPay.

A USTR memo said, "Visa remains concerned about India's informal and formal policies that appear to favour the business of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) over other domestic and foreign electronic payments companies".

For years, Modi has promoted homegrown RuPay, posing a challenge to Visa and Mastercard in the fast-growing payments market. RuPay accounted for 63 per cent of India's 952 million debit and credit cards as of November 2020, according to the most recent regulatory data on the company, up from just 15 per cent in 2017.

'No Additional Favours Provided To RuPay'

Meanwhile, former NPCI CEO AP Hota hit out at international card players like Visa and MasterCard saying that the Indian government has provided no additional favours to RuPay. He asserted that international networks Visa and MasterCard's grievances stem from RuPay's inclusion in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

"International card players (like Visa and MasterCard) have been complaining ever since RuPay was made part of PMJDY. Had these international cards players come out with credible and relevant products on financial inclusion, I am sure, they too would have been included," he said.

