It seems that the trend of 'Quiet Quitting' - in which employees slowly disengage from their work and responsibilities before ultimately leaving their job - has been replaced by a new trend - 'Rage Applying.'

'Rage-applying' is the act of submitting multiple job applications when an individual is unhappy with their current employer. This behaviour is becoming increasingly common among employees who feel undervalued, overworked or mistreated by their current employer.

Why Is Rage Applying Trending?

According to a report in Fortune Magazine, the idea of 'rage-applying' became popular due to a Canadian millennial named Redweez, whose video on the topic received over two million views. Redweez shared that she became angry at work and applied to multiple jobs, resulting in a job offer with a significant salary increase and a positive work environment while encouraging others to do the same, as reported by NDTV.

I'm making almost 30k more a year bc of rage applying 🤣 DO ITTTT pic.twitter.com/qT4Ah9C1s8 — Jas ⚡️ (@Jasminnhere) January 5, 2023

According to a survey by employee management software platform Lattice, 52 per cent of respondents who had been in their current job for three months or less reported actively searching for a new job. This figure rose to 59 per cent among those who had been in their current job for 3 to 6 months. Dave Carhart, Lattice's Vice President of People, stated that in a competitive job market, employees are less likely to stay in a job that does not meet their expectations or needs.

Reasons For This New Trend

A combination of low pay, rising inflation, and high borrowing costs have prompted younger generations to seek new job opportunities. Jill Cotton, a career trends expert at Glassdoor, said that while the phenomenon of 'rage applying' isn't new, the phrase accurately describes the feeling of applying to multiple jobs out of frustration, regardless of the suitability of the role. According to a report in Stylist UK, factors such as lack of growth, poor work-life balance, or simply losing interest in the current job are causing many young employees to rage-apply.

Cotton suggests that instead of blindly applying to multiple jobs out of frustration, job seekers should focus on 'rage job searching,' which involves carefully researching and targeting the job they want. Sending out resumes without considering the job may not yield the desired results in the long run. She warns that submitting a poorly thought-out application can damage a job seeker's chances of being hired at a company they are interested in working for in the future.

Rage Applying is a growing trend among employees, and employers need to take notice and take action to prevent it from happening in their workplaces. By creating a positive and supportive work environment and promoting the well-being of their employees, companies can ensure that their workers stay engaged and committed to their jobs.

