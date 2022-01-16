All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Job Seekers To Job Makers: India The Startup Playground

Image Credit- Twitter/ Narendra Modi and Startup India

Business
The Logical Indian Crew

From Job Seekers To Job Makers: India The Startup Playground

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

India,  16 Jan 2022 9:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Leaving their cushy corporate jobs behind, many job seekers have taken the road of being job creators in the country.Startups being called as the 'backbone' of the country, PM Modi calls January 16th the " National Startup Day."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sitting in a Gurugram office, Bharat Kalia got the idea of creating a startup of consumer durables. From teaching full time to making it a startup idea, Byju Raveendran changed the game. Leaving their cushy corporate jobs behind, many job seekers have taken the road of being job creators in the country.

With changing times, the job market has witnessed a massive change, and India sees a shift in trends in the world of startups. Startups being called as the 'backbone' of the country, PM Modi calls January 16th the " National Startup Day."

Startups Are The New Reality

The startup ecosystem in the country is becoming a new reality. It recorded an investment of nearly $36 billion in privately held companies in 2021. The startup count in India has grown up to 60 thousand. PM Narendra Modi announced that about 42 unicorns (startups valued at over $ 1 billion) came up last year. He added that around 28 thousand patents were granted in 2021 compared to 4 thousand in 2013-14.

PM Modi said, "Don't just keep your dreams local, make them global. Remember this mantra - let's innovate for India, innovate from India," wrote Mann ki Baat Updates in a Twitter post.

In a report, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), a trade association and advocacy group and Zinnov (business management consultant) said that India may have 100 new startups by 2025, Hindustan Times reported.

India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after US and China. With 31 startups, Bengaluru is called the startup capital of India, followed by Delhi with 18 and Mumbai with 13, Times of India reported.

India's position has improved from 81 to 46 in the Global Innovation index 2021.

What Does Survey Say?

The Randstad Workmonitor survey of 2017 shows that 83 per cent of the Indian workforce like to be an entrepreneur, which is higher than the global average of 53 per cent. As per the survey, people in the age group 45-54 years are hesitant to start their own business, whereas people of 25- 34 years and 35- 44 years are more open to entrepreneurship. The survey shows that 56 per cent of the respondents considered leaving their jobs to start their business.

Government Support To Startups

The Indian government has started many schemes and policies to promote a startup culture. The Make in India initiative focused on transforming India into a global manufacturing hub. The Stand Up India initiative announced entrepreneurship and job creation with a particular focus on Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Women. The Startup India campaign, launched in 2016, focused on promoting bank financing for startups to boost entrepreneurship in the country. The government has lately launched the MeitY SAMRIDH Scheme to provide financial support to software startups.

Also Read: Entrepreneurs-In-Progress! 1000 Student-Led Startups Shortlisted For Delhi Govt Business Blaster Programme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Startup 
Job seekers 
Entrepreneurship 
National Startup Day 
PM Modi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X