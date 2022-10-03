You Must Be Living Under A Rock If You've Not Seen This Yet! This Craziest Ad Break Had It All

India knocking off South Africa is not the only thing blowing our minds! While India paved the way for itself in the second T20 match by defeating South Africa by 16 runs, one of the craziest ads ever disguised as an easter egg hit our screens between those thrilling overs of the India vs South Africa match. If you caught the flashing QR code, you know what we are talking about or if you missed it while refilling your popcorn, we are here to simplify the Nolan-level mystery for you.

Here's the thing! The new Pulsar N160 film displayed a QR code which comes bearing an unexpected reveal for all thrill-seekers. The curious cats who caught it were redirected to an adrenaline-filled ride through uncharted territory, where they ditch the maps to find the fastest route to thrill. Sounds exciting! Right? Having scanned the QR code, you yourselves can attest to the rewarding rush that's totally worth it. You might have scanned multiple QR codes, but nothing would have felt as satisfying as this thrilling ad experience.



Who needs turn-by-turn navigation when every turn is a new opportunity to thrill? The Pulsar N160 film subtly ignites adventure among the audience with this amazing experience that requires no navigation when you can simply reroute. This adrenaline-pumping ride is not all you get within a small ad break with highlighting features that can definitely aid in real-world riding. Hold on to the edge of your seat as you scan the QR code below for the most thrilling ad experience ever. Check it out here!



