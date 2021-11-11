All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
At 50, Nykaas Falguni Nayar Makes It To The List Of Billionaires

Photo Credit: Vogue

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

At 50, Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Makes It To The List Of Billionaires

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  11 Nov 2021 11:13 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-11T17:24:05+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Over the period of eight years, Nykaa has spread across the country with 5 million active users, 70 stores selling over 1,30,000 products of 500 beauty brands worldwide.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

﻿Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar has joined the billionaires club as the seventh woman and the wealthiest self-made billionaire. The e-commerce giant has made a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street. Nykaa is now worth about USD 6.5 billion as shares of the firm surged up to 89 per cent. The startup raised 53.5 billion rupees (USD 722million). The stock was up to 78 per cent at 10:36 a.m in Mumbai.

A Premium Increase

Nykaa shares were being listed at rupees 2,810 with around an 80 per cent premium, Money Control quoted a Bloomberg report as saying. The firm has hit the market cap of 1 trillion rupees in the first five minutes of trade. Within minutes of trading hours, Nykaa matched the industry giants such as Britannia, Godrej, and IndiGo.

Nayar had founded India's first unicorn startup in 2012 post her 50's. The firm grew popular by selling cosmetics and grooming products through its apps, website and physical stores. It has big names such as Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as investors. She managed to successfully bridge the gap of inconsistencies of beauty product availability between India and other countries.

The Less Known Story

Over the period of eight years, Nykaa has spread across the country with 5 million active users, 70 stores selling over 1,30,000 products of 500 beauty brands worldwide. Falguni Nayar, Sanjay Nayar, Falguni Nayar family trust and Sanjay Nayar family trust are the key promoters holding 54.22 per cent shares.

The beauty brand is estimated to grow at approximately Rs. 2 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020. The Indian fashion brand is expected to grow roughly Rs 8.7 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 3.8 lakh crore in 2020.

Also Read: From Begging On The Streets To Padma Shri Awardee, Transgender Dancer Manjamma Jogathi's Inspirational Journey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Nykaa 
beauty brand 
Falguni Nayar 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X