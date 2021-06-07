Bihar's Class 10, 12 Graduates To Receive Basic Healthcare, Tech Skill Training For 16 Job Roles

Bihar's Labour department has taken a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide the Class 10 and 12 graduates with basic healthcare and technical skills training to prepare them as a special workforce during the crisis such as the pandemic.

The youngsters will undergo a 21-day training programme under the Prime Minister Skill Development scheme and after completion of it, they will be deputed at primary health centres, district-level medical centres and hospitals for further on-job training.



The training will be given for 16 job roles, in six technical medical basic disciplines - general duty assistant, advanced critical care, home health aid, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomist and medical equipment technology assistant.

State Labour Resources Minister Jibesh Kumar said the graduates will not only be helpful during the current time of crisis but will also be deployed in non-COVID facilities.

"At a time when we are battling against COVID-19, there is a need for coordination and cooperation to conquer the pandemic. This move will prove of immense help in preparing a special workforce in the field of basic healthcare to handle such type of pandemic in future," The New Indian Express quoted the minister as saying.

Bihar, which has the lowest labour force participation among its youths, the scheme like this will benefit in generating employment opportunities in the state. Kumar said the short-duration basic skill training would help the youth in getting employment in future. The District Magistrates have been directed to implement the programme.

