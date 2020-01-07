Legacy Lives On! Animal Enthusiast Steve Irwin’s Family Rescues 90,000 Animals From Australia Bushfires

Even since Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality Steve Irwin’s death, his family has ensured that his legacy lives on. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ and appearing on various major talk shows.

As the devastating Australia bushfires are ravaging the continent, the Irwin family – his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert – have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals.

An orphaned platypus, Ollie, was patient number 90,000 at the Wildlife Hospital.

Australia Zoo, which the Irwin family owns and operates, has not been endangered by the bushfires, 21-year-old Bindi has confirmed.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can,” Bindi said.

Nearly 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles were killed due to the Australia bushfires, which have been engulfing the continent since September 2019, Ecologists at the University of Sydney told News.com.au. Almost 8,000 of these animals are believed to be koalas.

As of January 2, over 130 bushfires were raging in New South Wales and Victoria. Animals that live in this area include koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, possums, wombats, and echidnas.

By Saturday, January 4, three fires combined to form a blaze which was bigger than the New York borough of Manhattan.

This is what our firefighters have been up against for the past months. They are working to save our lives and we will never forget that. I’m extremely thankful for all of you and praying that you will stay safe. #nswbushfire #AustraliaBurning #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/PGcI3pozpK — zoe tinkler (@zoettinkler) January 3, 2020

In an Instagram post, Bindi shared a picture of “Blossom the possum”, which is one of the millions of animals that were killed in the bushfires.

Bindi wrote in her post: “Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life.”

She added: “This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”

In another post, Bindi tweeted the image of a koala and wrote: “Christmas celebrations at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. We have the most dedicated team in the world who take care of sick, injured and orphaned animals in need day and night, even during the holidays.”

The Irwin family’s effort to protect the wildlife is inspired by Steve Irwin’s passion for the same.

Steve has become a renowned figure in popular culture, in his trademark khaki shorts and shirt. His own catchphrase – “Crikey!” – a phrase to express excitement and surprise had taken his fans by storm when he initially coined it.

On September 4, 2006, Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray during a diving expedition, off the coast of Port Douglas in Queensland, Australia.

The Logical Indian lauds the Irwin family for their selfless effort to save the wildlife.

