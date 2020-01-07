JNU Violence: Masked Woman In Mob Attack Is ABVP Activist, Claims Viral Voice Note

Amid tensions in Jawaharlal Nehru University after the January 5 violence, the identity of the masked woman whose pictures and videos showing her with a stick in her hand during the violence have gone viral, has been revealed on social media.

In the viral video from a hostel corridor, a woman can be seen vandalising hostel property along with other masked individuals.

In an Instagram post by one Anuja Thakur, she has revealed that this woman is Komal Sharma, her junior in college as well as her school.

“Komal Sharma Student Activist from ABVP was my junior in college as well as in school. Last night I messaged her just to confirm the fact if she was there at JNU campus or not but I asked her indirectly starting from that ‘I saw you today at Munirka’ and ‘if she was wearing red white checkered shirt’,” she wrote.

“Her admission to all my questions (which were my urges to confirm her presence there at the campus) with the following audio in which she says ‘Didi, please kisiko matt batana’ is the legal evidence that she is the same person as in the pictures that were leaked yesterday confirming the fact that she was the girl with the iron stick in the “unidentified mobs”. I screen recorded her audio and chat as her Instagram account is no longer found. Share this as much as you can,” her post reads.

After answering Anuja’s indirect questions about her presence in Munirka (a five-minute walk from the JNU campus), Komal sent a voice note requesting Anuja not to reveal about her presence at JNU as her pictures are already going viral.

The same post was shared by Anuja’s brother Apoorv Thakur.

This uncouth and pathetic human being is a junior to my sister in school as well as college. Listen to her admission… Apoorv Thakur ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 5, 2020

In a Facebook post, Reetam Singh, Former Congress Legal and Policy Advisor at Indian Parliament, wrote: “The girl who is found on multiple videos vandalising JNU Girls Hostel is Komal Sharma. She is from Delhi University ABVP unit. During DUSU 2019 elections she along with other members of ABVP female brigade came in Law Faculty and tore down my posters,” Reetam Singh wrote.

“When I enquired why she charged upon me with a lathi, other senior members of Law Faculty ABVP intervened who de-escalated the situation and took her away. I was told by ABVP(co-batchmate colleagues and classmates) that there was a scheme to implicate me in a false case of harassing girls on campus and that I should stay away from Law Faculty for few days. I remember her face well as she was filthy-mouthed and hyper-aggressive,” he wrote.

The girl who is found on multiple videos vandalising JNU Girls Hostel is Komal Sharma. She is from Delhi University ABVP… Reetam Singh ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 5, 2020

Komal’s Facebook profile has now been deactivated.

Nearly three dozen people were injured after a mob armed with sticks and rods barged into the JNU campus on the evening of January 5, ransacking rooms and brutally thrashing students and teachers.

