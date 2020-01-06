Legacy Lives On! Animal Enthusiast Steve Irwin’s Family Rescues 90,000 Animals From Australia Bushfires
January 6th, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 0 mins ago
Even since Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality Steve Irwin’s death, his family has ensured that his legacy lives on. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ and appearing on various major talk shows.
As the devastating Australia bushfires are ravaging the continent, the Irwin family – his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert – have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals.
An orphaned platypus, Ollie, was patient number 90,000 at the Wildlife Hospital.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support – with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
‘Bear’ is one of the hundreds of baby fruit bats that lost their homes in the horrific NSW fires. We’re doing our best to treat every animal we can – but unfortunately millions of other creatures are not as lucky as this little guy. Thank you to all of the firefighters on the frontline – if you want to help, please support local fire crews . You can find out more about our wildlife hospital and how to donate at wildlifewarriors.org
Australia Zoo, which the Irwin family owns and operates, has not been endangered by the bushfires, 21-year-old Bindi has confirmed.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can,” Bindi said.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
Nearly 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles were killed due to the Australia bushfires, which have been engulfing the continent since September 2019, Ecologists at the University of Sydney told News.com.au. Almost 8,000 of these animals are believed to be koalas.
As of January 2, over 130 bushfires were raging in New South Wales and Victoria. Animals that live in this area include koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, possums, wombats, and echidnas.
By Saturday, January 4, three fires combined to form a blaze which was bigger than the New York borough of Manhattan.
This is what our firefighters have been up against for the past months. They are working to save our lives and we will never forget that. I’m extremely thankful for all of you and praying that you will stay safe. #nswbushfire #AustraliaBurning #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/PGcI3pozpK
— zoe tinkler (@zoettinkler) January 3, 2020
In an Instagram post, Bindi shared a picture of “Blossom the possum”, which is one of the millions of animals that were killed in the bushfires.
Bindi wrote in her post: “Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life.”
She added: “This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
In another post, Bindi tweeted the image of a koala and wrote: “Christmas celebrations at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. We have the most dedicated team in the world who take care of sick, injured and orphaned animals in need day and night, even during the holidays.”
The Irwin family’s effort to protect the wildlife is inspired by Steve Irwin’s passion for the same.
Steve has become a renowned figure in popular culture, in his trademark khaki shorts and shirt. His own catchphrase – “Crikey!” – a phrase to express excitement and surprise had taken his fans by storm when he initially coined it.
Today is one of the most wonderful days of the year, it’s #SteveIrwinDay ❤️ And it’s great to see so many of you honouring Dad’s remarkable life and legacy today. He changed the world and so many lives across the globe. For my family and me, we miss him every day, but are proud to keep his mission alive and days like today are particularly special..
On September 4, 2006, Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray during a diving expedition, off the coast of Port Douglas in Queensland, Australia.
The Logical Indian lauds the Irwin family for their selfless effort to save the wildlife.
