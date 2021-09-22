Centre Plans 12-Digit Unique ID For Farmers For Easy Access To Schemes

The Centre has started generating 12-digit unique IDs for farmers that can be used to avail all farm-related services under various schemes "seamlessly", according to a senior official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said that a unique ID for each farmer is part of the government's efforts to create a database by collating data from various schemes, such as PM-Kisan, and linking them with land records.
He further added, "The intent is to create a unified farmer service interface. The unique ID will enable them to avail various government schemes and credit facilities seamlessly, and help the Centre and state governments in better planning of procurement operations."
Implementation In process
Geographical Information System (GIS) will be used to link land records. This will help farmers get accurate advisories with regards to cropping pattern, seed selection, irrigation schedules, nutrition and pest management among other things. The Union Agriculture Ministry recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with 10 private companies, including CISCO, Ninjacart, Jio Platforms, ITC Star Agribazaar, Esri India, Patanjali etc.