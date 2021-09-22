All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Centre Plans 12-Digit Unique ID For Farmers For Easy Access To Schemes

Image Credit: Unsplash 

Agriculture

Centre Plans 12-Digit Unique ID For Farmers For Easy Access To Schemes

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima  (Remote Intern) 

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

India,  22 Sep 2021 4:15 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

A unique ID for each farmer is part of the government's efforts to create a database by collating data from various schemes, such as PM-Kisan, and linking them with land records.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Centre has started generating 12-digit unique IDs for farmers that can be used to avail all farm-related services under various schemes "seamlessly", according to a senior official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said that a unique ID for each farmer is part of the government's efforts to create a database by collating data from various schemes, such as PM-Kisan, and linking them with land records.

He further added, "The intent is to create a unified farmer service interface. The unique ID will enable them to avail various government schemes and credit facilities seamlessly, and help the Centre and state governments in better planning of procurement operations."

Implementation In process

So far, the names of 5.5 crore farmers have been registered from 11 states, which includes Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Once the figure reaches 8 crore, the unique farmer IDs will be made public. The remaining states, including Telangana, Kerala and Punjab, will be covered in the coming months.
Aggarwal said that the database is being extracted from existing schemes such as PM-Kisan, Soil Health Card, and PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The extracted data will be linked with land record details available with state governments. An Aadhaar card will be used as a deduplication mechanism.

Geographical Information System (GIS) will be used to link land records. This will help farmers get accurate advisories with regards to cropping pattern, seed selection, irrigation schedules, nutrition and pest management among other things. The Union Agriculture Ministry recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with 10 private companies, including CISCO, Ninjacart, Jio Platforms, ITC Star Agribazaar, Esri India, Patanjali etc.


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Unique ID Cards 
Farmers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X