All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Padma Awardee Amai Mahalinga Naik, Who Converted His Barren Land Into Flourishing Farm

Image Credit- Twitter/ Deepthi Sanjiv/ Dr Durgaprasad Hegde

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Padma Awardee Amai Mahalinga Naik, Who Converted His Barren Land Into Flourishing Farm

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  27 Jan 2022 11:38 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-27T17:09:45+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

70-year-old skilled labourer Amai Mahalinga Naik from Karnataka has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award by the union government for his contributions towards agriculture.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka's Amai Mahalinga Naik is a 70-year-old skilled labourer who has converted his barren land into a flourishing farm in Kepu Village, near Adyandka, some distance off from Mangaluru. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award by the union government for his contributions towards agriculture.

The award list was published on January 25; clueless about his selection, Naik was happy and remembered his landlord, who had given him the piece of barren hilltop in the 70s. Amai Mahabala Bhat gifted him a two-acre barren land in 1978.

Naik is often referred to as 'Suranga Man' or 'Tunnel Man' because to convert his barren land into a flourishing farm, he resorted to the traditional approach by digging horizontal tunnels into hillocks to get water.

His determination and perseverance not only helped him find water but ensured sufficient supply after he completed digging all the tunnels. The 40-year-old model farm has yielded rich results in the form of Naik's self-sustaining life and raising arecanut, coconut, cashew and banana plants on his two-acre land.

Appreciation

Amai Mahalinga Naik's farm is the living proof of a man's incredible optimism and has established him as a role model for small farmers. His farm draws thousands of visitors, mainly farmers, to know more about the farming methods, particularly ensuring water supply and conserving water. Naik and his farm was the subject of a documentary telecast on the History channel in April 2018.

Naik's story was made public by Shree Padre, agriculture expert and editor, 'Adike Patrika', an agricultural magazine. Times of India quoted Padre, "He developed a sustainable, lively resource from zero. Today he has a good garden, water resource and sustainable agriculture that is man-made. For me, he is a one-man army on a hilltop. But for his sheer optimism and determination, the greenery there could not have been developed. When he was digging suranga after suranga which failed, people ridiculed him," who has followed Naik's work for several years.

Netizens Shower Naik With Best Wishes

People from varied professions, including Karnataka Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and journalists, congratulated Naik.

Over the years, Amai Mahalinga Naik's achievements have caught the eyes of national and international media. Now, he has over a dozen oscillating sprinkler showers which splash water on 300 arecanut palms, 75 coconut trees, 150 cashew trees, 200 banana saplings and pepper vines growing in his two-acres land.

Also Read: Eminent Tabla Player Anindo Chatterjee Refuses Padma Shri, Says "I Have Passed The Phase"

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Amai Mahalinga Naik 
Mahalinga Naik 
Agriculuture 
Barren Land 
Padma Shri 
Karnataka 
Water 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X