Adivasi Rights

Kerala: Vithura Police Officers Turn Teachers For Children In Tribal Hamlet

The officers from the Vithura police station regularly walk through and scale hills, to reach the tribal settlement and teach the children.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   6 Aug 2020 4:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-06T11:48:00+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kerala: Vithura Police Officers Turn Teachers For Children In Tribal Hamlet

Image Credits: The News Minute

Even as police personnel across the country continue to work in the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, police officials of Vithura police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district are taking time off to take classes for students at a tribal hamlet inside the forest.

According to a report by The News Minute, the officers from the Vithura police station regularly walk through and scale hills, to reach the tribal settlement and teach the children.

The Janmaithri police station in Vithura was turned into a child-friendly station and was inaugurated by Loknath Behara, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), a month ago. The station had facilities for online classes for students who required them, mainly targeting students from the Kallooppara tribal hamlet, a few kilometres away from the station.

However, when the Vithura Sub-Inspector SL Sudheesh visited the settlement, the families had expressed concerns in the difficulty in sending children to the station to attend classes. The students had a difficult time reaching the station daily as they had to walk through the forest for over 6 kilometres. A steep hill, the path does not have a motorable road. There were nearly nine students from 19 families in the Kallupara tribal settlement.

The Sub-Inspector informed the concerns to the higher officials and sought help from tribal activist Dhanya Raman and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham. With their help, the police department then sponsored a study centre at the hamlet itself.

The police arranged equipment required for the classes such as a projector, television, tablets, chairs and boards with the help of student police cadets (SPC) and the teachers of Vithura government higher secondary school. Meanwhile, DGP Loknath Behera contributed some equipment, including an electronic tablet to one of the students.

Meanwhile, in a limited time, the locals built a 300 square feet classroom with reeds and bamboo and the police arranged the study centre. Apart from arranging the infrastructure, a few officers from the station, along with a few teachers of HSS, regularly take classes for the children.

"Even we enjoy being with the children and they enjoy spending time with us," Vithura Station House Officer S Sreejith told the media.

Also Read: Kerala Begins E-Learning In Tribal Dialects For Students In Wayanad

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian