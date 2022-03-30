Four Tribal Communities To Receive Training To Operate Hydropower Plant In Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government will hand over the 1.2-megawatt mini-hydropower project to the four tribal habitations in the Rampachodavaram Agency. The people are of the Bheemudu Pakalu, Chinna Addateegalu, Kothapakalu and Pinjari Konda tribes. The members are being trained in operating the power plant in the future.

Speaking to the media, the Tribal Welfare Department Director Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu informed that the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation would monitor the hydropower project for one year. Later, the project will be handed over to the four tribal habitations.

According to The Hindu report, the state government has commissioned the hydropower project built at the cost of ₹6 crores and is supposed to benefit the group of tribal habitations in Bheemudu Pakala Panchayat in Addateegala Mandal in East Godavari Agency.

Another Hydropower Project In Koraput

The state government has reportedly begun the groundwork for another hydropower project bordering Neradivalsa in the Kotiya panchayat under the Pottangi block of Koraput district.

The Tata Consultancy has started seepage testing by engaging men and machines over the Ganjaipadar river near the Patitapaban temple of Neradivalsa in the panchayat.

Hydropower plant has the lowest operating costs and the most extended plant life compared with other generating options. The plant life can be extended economically by relatively cheap maintenance and the replacement of electromechanical equipment time after time. Generally, it is possible to double the life span of a hydro plant that has been in service for 40–50 years.

