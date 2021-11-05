All section
Caste discrimination
Medical Seat Quota For Tea Tribes In Assam

Image Credit: Unsplash 

Adivasi Rights
Assam,  5 Nov 2021 9:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

"Seats for MBBS and BDS [Bachelor of Dental Surgery] reserved for the tea garden communities have been proportionately divided between the Brahmaputra Valley and the Barak Valley,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Cabinet approved the reservation of seats in the State-run medical colleges on November 4 for students from the "tea tribes" community. The state has eight Government medical colleges.

"Seats for MBBS and BDS [Bachelor of Dental Surgery] reserved for the tea garden communities have been proportionately divided between the Brahmaputra Valley and the Barak Valley," The Hindu quoted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

The Cabinet decided to reserve 24 MBBS and three BDS seats for the tea garden community working across 803 major tea estates and numerous small tea gardens. Eighteen seats have been reserved for the Brahmaputra Valley students of the community and the remaining six have been reserved for the Barak Valley. Meanwhile, two BDS seats are for the Brahmaputra Valley and one for the Barak Valley.

Major Vote Bank

The tribes associated with tea plantations are considered a major vote bank that swung from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state has more than 10 lakh tea workers in the organised sector working in approximately 856 tea estates producing around 55 per cent of tea in India. Earlier in May, the state government had opted to hike the daily wage of tea workers by Rs 38.

Other Cabinet Decisions

The Cabinet also approved the conversion of a land allotment certificate to a periodic 'patta' (title deed to a property) within three years of allotment in the rural areas. "Cases of conversion that have not completed the mandate period of the years for receiving the periodic 'patta' would be included under Mission Basundhara, subject to the condition that the land allotted hasn't been transferred and used only for the purpose it was allotted for," the Chief Minister said.

The other Cabinet decisions consisted of assistance to priests and 'namghorias' (people associated with 'namghars' or Vaishnav prayer halls). They would be entitled to a one-time grant of Rs 15,000.

Also Read: Daily Wage Earners Tops List Of People In India Who Committed Suicide In 2020: NCRB

