Adivasi Rights

Madhya Pradesh: Tribals Blame Police For Taking One-Sided Action Following Violent Dispute Between Two Groups

In a petty quarrel that broke out between the two groups on September 10, 2020, a tribal youth named Rahul was seriously injured.

Madhya Pradesh   |   15 Feb 2021 1:18 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-15T18:49:33+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Punjab Kesari 

The representatives of Jai Adivasi Yuvashakti Sangh (JAYS) held a protest at the police station on Friday over a five-month-old incident where a tribal youth was allegedly beaten up.

On September 10, 2020, a dispute arose over a platform on which idol of Lord Bhairav was installed. The incident took place in Sardarpur in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, and one of the two groups was of tribals, reported The Free Press journal.

JAYS identifies itself as a community on its Facebook page. Some media outlets have called it a socio-political movement.

In a petty quarrel that broke out between the two groups, a tribal youth named Rahul was seriously injured. He received injuries on his head. After this, he was under treatment in Dahod for a month. The police had registered cases against both the parties.

However, the tribals alleged that the police were favouring the other party, as they named over 15 tribals as accused when the other group had come with an intention to assault Rahul and other tribals.

But the other group has accused the tribals of damaging their vehicles by pelting stones.

Various leaders and activists who were part of the protest presented witnesses, medical reports of Rahul to the police. They also submitted an application demanding immediate action against the other group.

The tribals had planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike outside the police station, but they returned after station incharge, Prateek Rai, assured them of appropriate action in the matter.

Block President of JAYS Rajendra Singh Gamad said that the tribals returned after Rai's assurance.

