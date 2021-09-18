Tag Of Shame: Madhya Pradesh Reports Max Number Of Assault, Rape Crimes Against Tribals

Madhya Pradesh has recorded the maximum number of crimes against the tribal community according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 report. The state has 2,401 cases of atrocities against Adivasis in 2020, a 25 per cent increase than the previous year.

In 2019, the state recorded 1,922 under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. With the highest population of tribal communities, MP has recorded maximum cases for the last five years.

Rajasthan was the second, by a lower margin (1,878). Among the crimes, rape cases against tribal women were maximum, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the community members and Human rights activists, the rise in cases last year was when the tribals, who worked as migrants labourers, returned to the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Human Rights activist Madhuri said the people were harassed on their return and were forced to work on farms without any wages. They are beaten up, harassed and victims of false cases reported against them.

The organisation Jai Adiwasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan (JAYS) called out the state government for not voicing the concerns of the Adivasis, and the NCRB data was the testimony to it. Staying in denial even after the official reports is an act of shame, they conveyed.

"The recent incident in Khargone, where police thrashed a tribal and forced him to confess to a robbery, is a routine way of torture," said Dr Anand Rai, JAYS spokesperson, reported Hindustan Times.

"NCRB Data Is Govt's Report Card"

Opposition parties attacked the ruling BJP-government for the increase in the number of cases. State Congress Committee President Kamal Nath said that the figure was a government's report.

Nath said the crimes against Adivasis, Dalits and other vulnerable communities have just ascended. The anti-social elements have gotten a free hand under the government, he added.

"Data Shows Responsibility"

Home minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the data showed that the police pay attention and justice to the victims. He also spoke about the Gangster Act that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to deal with such crimes.

