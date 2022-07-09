Stupendous! Know-How These Organisations Are Transforming Lives Of A Tribal Group In Assam

Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), in a joint effort, are planning to implement a high-impact project on transforming the lives of Bodoland tribes. This will improve the socio-economic condition of the tribes and the Adivasis of the Bodoland region and contribute to their sustainable development. The joint effort aims to bring progress to one of the most backward regions of the state of Assam with a particular focus on the development of the Bodo, tribal and Adivasi people in the field of livelihoods, natural resource management, and education.



BTR government, principal secretary, IAS Anurag Goel, and CEO, BRLF, Pramathesh Ambasta, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BTC and BRLF on June 30, 2022, in the presence of other dignitaries. The "Transforming the Lives of Bodoland Tribes" project aims to transform the socio-economic condition of 40,000 households belonging to tribal and the Adivasi communities in two blocks of Baksa and another two blocks of Udalguri over a period of four years and contribute to their sustainable development.

Project Aim To Enhance Lives Of Adivasis

The project also aims at increasing the income levels through livelihood development initiatives (Land & water development with an increase in agriculture and off-farm activities) of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Adivasis of Bodoland. The project will also focus on enhancing the education levels of ST children through improved retention levels in education institutions and quality learning, improving the governance of local institutions, and increased capacities of community institutions for better community participation and engagement in the development process.

The CEO of BRLF, Pramathesh Ambasta, said "The implementation strategy of this project envisages that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will provide facilitation support to the Gram Panchayats and front-line Government functionaries for participatory planning and provide onsite technical support for better implementation of the planned interventions. While BRLF would contribute the CSO facilitation support and capacity-building cost, physical work and input support to the targeted households would be carried out by leveraging financial resources from Government flagship schemes like MGNREGA and other line departments working under BTC."

A study was conducted in Kokrajhar and Udalguri districts which finds that the overall development levels are higher in urban than rural areas, where this level would vary across social groups, with STs being lower than others, including Scheduled Castes (SC). Another study on the Udalguri district points to the low level of development and the presence of multi-dimensional poverty in the district. It identifies almost 80% of the households as poor. The leading causes of this poverty are a lack of livelihood opportunities and poor health status, claims the study.

The Chief Executive Member of BTC, Pramod Boro, said, "The project will improve the lives and livelihoods of the local tribal and other communities of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by increasing the income levels through agricultural productivity, creation of water resources, and irrigation infrastructure, livestock productivity and other off-farm activities such as promotion of handlooms." He added that the access to quality education for children below 18 years would focus on improving the learning and retention levels and the governance of schools. He said that through this project, equitable distribution of land and water resources benefits will be ensured through improved governance of local institutions and capacities of community institutions."

